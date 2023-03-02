Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $389,296.98 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $48.00 million and approximately $389,296.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00012073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001013 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,970,149 coins and its circulating supply is 16,964,192 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,964,128 with 16,962,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.87663291 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $449,010.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

