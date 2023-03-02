Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
