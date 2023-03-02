Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Critical Contrast

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Microvast and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.44%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.47%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

This table compares Microvast and Dragonfly Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 2.58 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -82.89% -26.33% -17.48% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

