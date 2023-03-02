Midas Price Tops $1.43 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Midas has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $2,258.11 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006383 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42964195 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,536.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

