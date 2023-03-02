Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $8,497.05 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

