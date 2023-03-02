Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $873.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

