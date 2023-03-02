MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJ Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,116. MJ has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get MJ alerts:

About MJ

(Get Rating)

See Also

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.