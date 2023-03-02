MKS Instruments, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

