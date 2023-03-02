Moonbeam Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $252.74 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00052912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,691,015 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.