Morgan Stanley Cuts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $5.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Personalis Trading Down 13.0 %
PSNL stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
