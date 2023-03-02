MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3.6%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.79. 1,489,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,855,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

