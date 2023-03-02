Multichain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.95 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $9.83 or 0.00043962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $180.56 million and $3.95 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Multichain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

