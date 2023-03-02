My DeFi Pet Trading Up 6.4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $594,997.75 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.74 or 0.01290107 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013378 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031258 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.01673323 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000350 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,342 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.