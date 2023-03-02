National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.45

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

National Express Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.

