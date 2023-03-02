National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 1,275,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,785. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

