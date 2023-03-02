National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.78-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.78 to $2.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

