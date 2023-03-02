National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78 to $2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.78-$2.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

