National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on National Vision to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,699. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Vision by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,907,000 after acquiring an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

