National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.91 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

