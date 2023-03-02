NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68.

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

