Needham & Company LLC Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $28.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $23.03 on Thursday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 313,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,275. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 105,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.