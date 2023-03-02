Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.94

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $29.61. Neovasc shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 52,613 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVCN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Neovasc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

