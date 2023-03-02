NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

