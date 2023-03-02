Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NML traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 160,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,621. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 82,036 shares of company stock worth $574,100 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

