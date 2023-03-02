NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NMTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

