NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 223,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NMTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.32.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 85.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.
