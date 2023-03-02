New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $9.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

