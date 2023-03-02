NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Buys 10,000 Shares

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.55. 362,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $382.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 208.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 83.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 81.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

