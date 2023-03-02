NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.80-$3.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NewtekOne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

