NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,926,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,786. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

