NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Electron Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,451 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 3.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 1.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $69,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. 283,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.