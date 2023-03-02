NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $25.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. NIO has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Institutional Trading of NIO

About NIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.