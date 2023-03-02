Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NISN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 22,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million and a PE ratio of 0.39. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.18.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

