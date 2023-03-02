Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.18.
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
