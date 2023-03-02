Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

