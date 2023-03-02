Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 to $2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -4% to -6% yr/yr or $14.186 billion to $14.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.50 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
