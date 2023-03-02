Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NCLH opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.