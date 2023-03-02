Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

