Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.55 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.20 EPS.
Novanta Price Performance
NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.42. 121,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.31.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Novanta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $46,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 428,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after buying an additional 86,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.