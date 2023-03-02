Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after buying an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NVS opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

