Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.39

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 388180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $593.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

