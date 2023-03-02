Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.