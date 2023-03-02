ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 240,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

