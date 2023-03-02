ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0-$8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.34 billion.
ODP stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. 240,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.37. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $53.59.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About ODP
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.
