Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $94.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

