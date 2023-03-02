Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $509.00 million-$511.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.94 million. Okta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.74-$0.79 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,744,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.51.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,922.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

