Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 34.66%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Olaplex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

