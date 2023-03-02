Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 26,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,431. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.