Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ OLMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 26,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,431. The company has a market cap of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
