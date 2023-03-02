On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Williams Trading cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:ONON opened at $22.19 on Thursday. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

