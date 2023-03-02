Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Onex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

TSE:ONEX opened at C$73.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$86.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.18.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

