Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.40 million-$56.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.02 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.63 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.86. Ooma has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ooma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

