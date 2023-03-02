Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.51 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 31,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,133. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.