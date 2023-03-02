OpenBlox (OBX) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $942,731.88 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00419630 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.26 or 0.28364233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

