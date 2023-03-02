Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $2.08. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 387,381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $167,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

